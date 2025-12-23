Home
Mission firefighter among the recipients of new Border Defense Medal
A Mission firefighter and member of the Army Reserve was honored by President Donald Trump. Firefighter Sgt. and U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Jhonier Daniel Marin...
New ambulance stationed at Alton Fire Department
The city of Alton now has a dedicated...
Trump administration weighing new Cameron County land exchange with Elon Musk’s SpaceX
The Trump administration is weighing a deal with...
Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025: Spotty shower with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025: Morning fog, warm afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Lyford wins nailbiter over Santa Rosa in district battle
Highlights from the Santa Rosa-Lyford matchup in district play on Tuesday night.
Harlingen South wins thriller in overtime over Edcouch-Elsa
Harlingen South took on Edcouch-Elsa in both boys...
McAllen Memorial defends home court against Edinburg Vela in doubleheader
McAllen Memorial hosted district foe Edinburg Vela for...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 21, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
