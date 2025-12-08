Home
Gov. Greg Abbott launches plan to open Turning Point USA chapters in all Texas high schools
Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Turning Point USA have launched a partnership to create chapters of the right-wing organization on every Texas high...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett enters Democratic primary for U.S. Senate
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett , D-Dallas, on Monday...
Texas launches cryptocurrency reserve with $5 million investment
Texas has launched its new cryptocurrency reserve with...
Monday, Dec. 8, 2025: Mostly sunny, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025: Early showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Dec. 5, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Harlingen South's Sophia Gonzalez signs with Cumberlands softball
Harlingen South's Sophia Gonzalez signed her letter of intent to play college softball at the University of Cumberlands. Gonzalez, a pitcher for the Lady Hawks,...
Weslaco state champion & softball legend Andrea Ortiz signs with Incarnate Word
On Friday afternoon, legendary Weslaco shortstop Andrea Ortiz...
Cowboys regress in loss to Lions but try to focus on what's left of playoff hopes
The Dallas defense regressed, as did the protection...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
