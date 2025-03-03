Home
Prices rose along border ahead of Trump's tariffs — now disruption looms
As 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada are set to take effect on Tuesday, Hispanic-owned businesses and companies that depend on cross-border trade are...
Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports will start Tuesday, with 'no room' for delay
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday...
Texas refugee aid group sues to unfreeze $36 million in federal funds
" Texas refugee aid group sues to...
Weather
Monday, March 3, 2025: windy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 2, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, March, 1, 2025: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV Women's Basketball drop finale to New Orleans
The UTRGV women's basketball team fell to New Orleans in the regular season finale 72-59. Charlotte O'Keefe her second 20/20 game of the season with 20...
Harlingen South Lady Hawks clinch district title with win over Lopez
Highlights from the Harlingen South Lady Hawks girls...
Day 2 highlights from Mid Valley Classic baseball tournament
Highlights from the games between Weslaco-Rio Grande City...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 2, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, at 11 a.m. Can't see the...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Mambo the Mexican Milk Snake
Noticias RGV
Sospechoso de homicidio en Rio Grande City en 2021 bajo custodia
Un sospechoso de un tiroteo fatal ocurrido en diciembre de 2021 en Rio Grande City fue arrestado la semana pasada, según la policía. Joel Velasquez-Rios...
Trump: Los aranceles del 25% a las importaciones de México y Canadá comenzarán el martes
WASHINGTON (AP) — El presidente Donald Trump afirmó...
Asesorías y servicios para comprar propiedades en el Valle
Stephany Cano y Esteban Gómez, agente de bienes...
