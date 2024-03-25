Home
Brownsville ISD to hold meeting on possible school closures
Parents at Brownsville Independent School District are getting the chance to talk about the consolidation, and possible closure, of at least three schools. The district...
City of Brownsville to host cybersecurity events for residents
The city of Brownsville is getting more residents...
Medical Breakthroughs: Patch being used to detect blood pressure, heart rate
About half of the United States population has...
Weather
Monday, March 25, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 24, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, March 23, 2024: Sunny with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV Athletics to join Southland Conference in 2024-25
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced it has accepted an invitation to join the Southland Conference as a full-time...
UTRGV baseball drops WAC series against Grand Canyon
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
RGV Boys and Girls HS Soccer Bi-District Monday Schedule
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - The Bi-District round begins...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Tomasa the tomato frog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Alternativa para celebrar la unión entre dos personas en el Valle
Nos visita Vania Guerrero, oficiante de bodas civiles. Nos comparte una alternativa más íntima y sentimental para celebrar la unión entre dos personas y por qué...
La Entrevista: My Pan Bakery nos presenta sus productos innovadores de hornear
Nos visita Richard Chávez, copropietario de My Pan...
La Entrevista: Advanced Dental Associates Harlingen y su método para luchar contra el desarrollo de caries
Nos visita Rocio Clark, departe de Advanced Dental...
