Appeals court reverses order blocking Texas immigration law, setting up Supreme Court showdown
" Appeals court reverses order blocking Texas immigration law, setting up Supreme Court showdown " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media...
Valley first responders help battle Texas Panhandle wildfire
Eight first responders from the Rio Grande Valley...
Photographer's Perspective: Special events coverage
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, March 4, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 3, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, March 2, 2024: Cloudy morning with afternoon sun and a high of 80
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced they've acquired H-E-B Park in Edinburg to serve as the new home for their upcoming Vaqueros football program....
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores - 2/27/2024
WESLACO, Texas -- Two valley teams remain after...
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Baseball (5-1) completes...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Mambo the Mexican milksnake
Pet of the Week: Chuck Norris, the chihuahua pug mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Conozca sus Derechos: ¿Qué es la visa humanitaria?
Hoy en Conozca sus Derechos, la abogada Susana Silva nos explica que es una visa humanitaria, quien califica y como aplicar para este documento migratorio ...
La Entrevista: Comisionado del precinto 3 nos recuerda la importancia de votar
Nos acompaña Everardo Villarreal, comisionado del distrito electoral...
Departamento de seguridad pública registra arrestos por tráfico de personas
Estas imágenes fueron captadas por las cámaras corporales...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
