Valley congressman supports bill that provides citizenship for deported veterans
A Valley congressman is re-introducing a bill he first pitched more than two years ago to give deported veterans a pathway to citizenship. "I think...
Man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for smuggling 23 kilos of meth
A 53-year-old U.S. citizen living in the Mexican...
La Joya Border Patrol agent accused of helping smuggle cocaine at Falfurrias checkpoint pleads not guilty
A La Joya Border Patrol agent on Thursday...
Weather
July 15, 2021: Spotty showers with temperatures in the 90s
July 14, 2021: Spotty storms with temperatures in the 90s
July 13, 2021: Spotty showers, highs in the 90s
Sports
Harlingen Cardinal receives local scholarship
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Jerry Hirst coached the Harlingen High School tennis team for decades. His impact is still being felt even after his passing last...
UTRGV pitcher hopeful for draft
EDINBURG, Texas -- The 2021 MLB Draft is...
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp for UTSA
MCALLEN, Texas -- UT San Antonio volleyball will...
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Hechos Valle
Variante Delta está confirmada en Tamaulipas
Funcionarios estatales de salud en el estado mexicano de Tamaulipas confirmaron que cinco personas dieron positivo a la variante Delta del COVID-19. Las personas que...
Confirman el primer caso de variante de COVID Delta en el condado Hidalgo
Los funcionarios de salud Estatales, confirmaron que un...
EEUU: Permiten a jueces postergar casos de deportación
El secretario de Justicia Merrick Garland eliminó una...
