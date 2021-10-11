Home
Allen West, GOP candidate for governor, says he has pneumonia caused by COVID-19
" Allen West, GOP candidate for governor, says he has pneumonia caused by COVID-19 " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan...
Roma ISD middle school student disciplined after bringing toy gun to school, district says
A Roma Middle School student has been disciplined...
Merck asks US FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators...
Oct. 11, 2021: Breezy and humid with temperatures in mid-90s
Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Oct. 8, 2021: Sunny skies, temperatures in low 90s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 8, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 1, 2021 below: See the final scores below: Friday, October 8 ...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 7, 2021
Weslaco East vs. McAllen High FINAL SCORE :...
Programming
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this student is showing her siblings how important education is. Channel 5's Cecilia Gutierrez takes us to PSJA...
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free...
Hechos Valle
Hospitalizan a una persona tras volcarse un tractocamión en Olmito
Una persona fue llevada al hospital por heridas leves después de que un camión con remolque volcó el lunes por la mañana en Olmito, según el...
Southwest Airlines cancela cientos de vuelos
NUEVA YORK (AP) - Southwest Airlines canceló cientos...
Salud y Vida: Posible efecto en la vacuna de refuerzo contra el COVID-19
Ha surgido una advertencia en relación sobre los...
