Home
News
Motorcyclist dies in Pharr crash
A motorcycle driver is dead after a crash in Pharr. The crash occurred at the intersection of Nolana Boulevard and Sugar Road. The motorcyclist was...
Game wardens crucial roles in protecting South Padre Island shorelines from sharks
Different agencies worked together to protect beach goers...
Family of victim in shark attack at South Padre Island speak out
Four incidents of a shark attack were reported...
Additional Links
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, July 4, 2024: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, July 3, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Beryl heads toward Jamaica as a major hurricane after ripping through southeast Caribbean
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Shaine Casas' mother receives ticket to Olympic Games in Paris
MCALLEN, Texas -- A Donor Reception was held as the City of McAllen honored Shaine Casas by proclaiming July 3rd, as "Shaine Casas Day". It was...
Premier Volleyball earns bid to USA Volleyball Nationals
MCALLEN, Texas -- Premier Volleyball is headed back...
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
MCALLEN, Texas -- Six Valley teams are headed...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week: Oswald the Shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Posible impacto de Huracán Beryl a negocios en Isla del Padre Sur
La posible llegada efectos del huracán Beryl al Valle habría comenzado a afectar ya a los negocios de la Isla del Padre Sur. En la...
Huracán Beryl se dirige al noroeste con preparativos en México y sur de Texas
Partes de México y el sur de Texas...
Celebraciones del 4 de julio incluyen campaña para conducir sobrio y evitar tragedias
El alcohol está presente durante las celebraciones del...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days