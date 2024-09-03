Home
News
Cameron County approves $225 million budget
Cameron County’s budget for the new fiscal year increased by $15 million compared to the previous one. County commissioners approved the $255 million budget, according...
McAllen H-E-B location closed following ‘false’ reports of armed suspect
A McAllen H-E-B location will remain closed Tuesday...
Harlingen CISD superintendent resigns
The Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees accepted the...
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024: Heavy rain at times, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Sept. 2, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 95°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, September 1, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with highs approaching triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Playmaker 2024 - Week 1
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Catch Playmakers every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and 10...
Five Star Plays 2024 - Week 1
5 Star Plays is a new series on...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick
The 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, September 1, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Aug. 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
McAllen H-E-B cerrada después de "falsos" informes de sospechoso armado
Una ubicación de McAllen H-E-B permanecerá cerrada el martes después de informes "falsos" de un sospechoso armado en la tienda, según un comunicado de prensa. ...
Peligros de los alimentos ultraprocesados en Estados Unidos
Los alimentos ultraprocesados están por todas partes. ...
Martes 3 de Septiembre: Tormentas probables, con temperaturas en los 90s
Reporte diario del clima con Enrique Sánchez
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
