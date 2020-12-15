Home
News
Edinburg CISD offering free COVID-19 testing for students and staff
The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is offering free COVID-91 tests to their students and staff. The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas...
UIL suspends Edinburg HS football player— places entire athletic department on 2 year probation
The University Interscholastic League suspended Emmanuel Duron, the...
Pregnant women excluded from vaccine trails— still, health experts encourage vaccination in frontline workers
As the first round of COVID-19 vaccines make...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Playoff Schedule: Area Round
AREA ROUND Friday, December 18th 6A Division I Mission v. Laredo United South - 7pm, Johnson SAC, Laredo 6A Division II ...
5on5 for Saturday Dec. 12
MCALLEN - Check out the highlights for teams...
Dave Brown Retires from KRGV Sports after 45 Years
WESLACO - The face of Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
El programa de la era Obama para inmigrantes enfrenta un nuevo desafío judicial
HOUSTON (AP) - Una corte federal considerará el martes si invalida un programa que protege de la deportación a los inmigrantes traídos a Estados Unidos cuando...
El condado Hidalgo reporta 9 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, 453 nuevos casos
El condado Hidalgo informó el lunes que 9...
Esperanza y alivio tras 1ras vacunas contra COVID-19 en EEUU
Los trabajadores de salud a lo largo y...
