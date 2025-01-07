Home
News
McAllen library helping teens with 'essential shelf'
The McAllen Public Library is helping ease student struggles with their new Teen Essential Shelf. Located in the library’s teen section, the shelf is stocked...
McAllen Public Library offering donated winter clothing to teens
The McAllen Public Library is helping teens stay...
Gov. Greg Abbott directs DPS to bolster anti-terrorism efforts after New Orleans attack
" Gov. Greg Abbott directs DPS to...
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
The polar vortex brings its bitter cold to the Southern US
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The plunging polar vortex brought subfreezing temperatures Tuesday to some of the southernmost points of the U.S., threatening to dump snow on...
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025: Cloudy, late rain, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Jan. 6, 2024: Windy with much cooler temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Day two highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
Highlights from the second day of the Brownsville ISD soccer tournament to kickoff 2025.
Harlingen's Carlie Martinez sinks game-winner and Weslaco East wins battle of undefeated district foes
GIRLS: Harlingen 43, Brownsville Veterans 41 ...
Day one highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
Highlights from the first day of the Brownsville...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 6, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Jan. 5, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
La inmigración es más prioritaria para los estadounidenses que hace un año, según encuesta AP-NORC
WASHINGTON (AP) — Más estadounidenses opinan que la inmigración debería ser un enfoque principal para el gobierno, a medida que el país se encamina hacia una...
Dos hijos de "El Chapo" negocian acuerdo de culpabilidad en EEUU
CHICAGO (AP) — Dos hijos del famoso narcotraficante...
Escuelas en todo EEUU evalúan respuesta ante posibles redadas migratorias
Escuelas en todo Estados Unidos evalúan sus pasos...
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Radar
7 Days