Future of San Juan skate park up in the air
The sound of four wheels rolling on concrete inside the San Juan skate park is a faint memory for skaters in the city. The skate...
Brownsville launching downtown shuttle service
As the community of Brownsville continues to grow,...
Texas school district warns Border Patrol may board buses and question students about citizenship
" Texas school district warns Border Patrol...
Weather
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Feb. 3, 2025: Foggy morning, breezy evening with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Women in Sports: Charlotte O'Keefe sets UTRGV all-time rebounding record
UTRGV women's basketball junior Charlotte O'Keefe is making history. She recently broke the UTRGV women's basketball program record for rebounds in a career. "I'm very...
Nikki Rowe introduces new football coach Jamaar Taylor to community
The Nikki Rowe Warriors football program introduced new...
UTRGV football adds 32 players to 2025 recruiting class
An inside-look at UTRGV's 2025 recruiting class officially...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Oficina del Sheriff del condado Willacy busca a Stephanie Castillo por cargos de tráfico humano
En el condado Willacy la oficina del Sheriff busca a Stephanie Castillo, en relación con varios cargos de tráficos de personas y evasión de arresto. ...
Policía de Brownsville arresta a sospechoso de abuso de tarjetas de crédito
La policía de Brownsville arrestó a un sospechoso...
México despliega nuevo contingente de la Guardia Nacional en la frontera con EEUU
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México (AP) — Una hilera de...
