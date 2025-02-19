Home
News
Texas mental health licensing board gives initial OK to remove training requirement associated with DEI
" Texas mental health licensing board gives initial OK to remove training requirement associated with DEI " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a...
Consumer Reports: Are weight-loss medications safe for older adults?
Weight loss medications like Wegovy and Zepbound are...
DOGE notches courtroom wins as Elon Musk crusades to slash federal government
WASHINGTON (AP) — Although some parts of President...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025: Showers and windy, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025: Warm afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Freezing weather, wildfire and flood risk forecast across Texas
" Freezing weather, wildfire and flood risk...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Edinburg Vela, La Feria, & San Isidro girls basketball eliminated in regional semifinals
UIL GIRLS SCORES: Edinburg Vela 35, SA Pieper 62 La Feria 44, Davenport 70 San Isidro 34, Abbott 50 Watch the video...
Brownsville St. Joseph Academy & Harvest Christian advance in TAPPS girls basketball playoffs
TAPPS: St. Joseph Academy 51, Frassati 29...
RGV boys basketball bi-district round thrills with heroic finishes
BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND SCORES: McAllen High 41,...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 17, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Miércoles 19 de Febrero: noche fría con sensación térmica congelante hasta el amanecer
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
Policía de Brownsville busca a sospechoso de asalto agravado
La policía de Brownsville busca a un sospechoso...
Consejos para calentar su hogar de forma segura en climas fríos
Ante temperaturas bajas, hay que asegurarse de calentar...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days