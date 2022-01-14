Home
Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,032 positive cases
Cameron County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related death and 1,032 positive cases of COVID-19. According to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health...
‘We don’t all survive:’ Human trafficking survivor speaks out
A new report from the Refugee Services of...
Sharyland ISD closing all campuses on Monday, Tuesday due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases across all...
Jan. 14, 2022: Breezy and warm with temperatures hitting the 80s
Jan. 13, 2022: Sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s
Jan. 12, 2022: Mostly cloudy, temperatures in the mid-60s
Donna North's Louie Cavazos Turns Tragedy into Motivation
DONNA, TEXAS - Donna North Senior Athlete Louie Cavazos was hit with many obstacles last year that inhibited him from achieving his power lifting goals. The...
Contreras drives on and off the hardwood
DONNA, Texas -- Cecilia Contreras is a senior...
East Wins RGVCA All-Star Game at Boggus Stadium
HARLINGEN - The annual RGVCA Coaches Association All-Star...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing a jacket for her young daughter last year. It was just the two of them on their own...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Tim's Coats initiative helps locals stay warm
Starting Monday, KRGV and The Salvation Army are...
Hechos Valle
Trabajadores reaccionan al bloqueo de la orden de vacunas de la Corte Suprema
La Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos impidió que la administración del Presidente Joe Biden haga cumplir el requisito de que las empresas exijan a sus empleados...
San Juan consiguiendo nuevos negocios
Cerca a la esquina de Cesar Chávez y...
Dos adolescentes arrestados en investigación de homicidio en Weslaco, dice la policía
Dos adolescentes fueron arrestados en relación con un...
