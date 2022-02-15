Home
Pharr man experiencing dialysis supply issues
A Pharr man who depends on daily eight-hour dialysis treatments to stay alive says he only has enough supplies for two more days. Michael David...
Meteorologist Maggie coming to Hidalgo County
Meteorologist Maggie - a weather ventriloquist who travels...
Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 145 positive cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death...
Weather
Feb. 15, 2022: Windy with temperatures in mid-70s
Feb. 14, 2022: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022: Cold front to drop temperatures throughout the day
Sports
Girls Basketball Playoffs Begin with Bi-District Round
Girls Basketball Playoff Scores and Schedule Monday, February 14th 6A Bi-District Harlingen 58, La Joya 31 Edinburg Vela 47, Los Fresnos...
Valley Will Send 44 Student Athletes to State Wrestling Tourney
AUSTIN - The Rio Grande Valley continued to...
Two Harlingen High Swimmers Heading to State
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- The Swimming and Diving State...
Programming
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Suspensión de importación de aguacates impacta la economía de empleos
Los Estados Unidos ha suspendido la importación del aguacate de México tras una supuesta amenaza a un funcionario estadounidense y un exportador con una bodega en...
Suspensión en importación de aguacates en Estados Unidos afectando el Valle
Los Estados Unidos ha suspendido la importación del...
Condado de Cameron informa 1 muerte relacionada con el coronavirus y 145 casos positivos
El condado de Cameron informó el martes una...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
