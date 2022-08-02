Home
Brownsville Public Utilities Board water restriction continues - residents and businesses urged to follow rules
Water restrictions are in place for Brownsville Public Utilities customers. The restrictions went into effect last Friday. RELATED: Brownsville PUB announces water restrictions as...
Construction underway for new water tower in Cameron County
Cameron County is growing and the East Rio...
Efforts underway to revitalize downtown Weslaco
The Weslaco Economic Development Corporation is helping revitalize...
Weather
Aug. 1, 2022: Spotty showers, temperatures in the high 90s
Saturday, July 30, 2022: Hot and humid with temperatures in the triple digits
July 28, 2022: Small rain chances, temperatures in the 90s
Sports
Cowboy training camp day 4: Cowboys hold opening ceremonies
Channel 5 News’ sports coverage in the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard, Calif. continues. The Dallas Cowboys held their opening ceremonies on day four...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for...
Matamoros baseball to represent Mexico in Little League World Series
MATAMOROS, Mexico -- Matamoros Little League baseball is...
Programming
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Hechos Valle
Comienza la construcción de una nueva torre de agua en el condado de Cameron
La corporación de suministro de agua de río hondo está cerca de terminar la construcción de una nueva torre de cuatro punto tres millones de dólares,...
Talleres de manejo de crisis en las escuelas
Este mes muchos estudiantes de todo el valle...
Esfuerzos en marcha para revitalizar el centro de Weslaco
Autoridades en weslaco se encuentran trabajando para revitalizar...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
