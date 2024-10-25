Home
News
Channel 5 News experiences Pharr's Trail of Terror
Tickets are sold out for the city of Pharr’s Trail of Terror, but Channel 5 News reporter Gloria Walker was given a sneak peek at what...
Medical Breakthroughs: New blood test helping detect cancer
Millions of people are screened for cancer each...
Man accused of punching an election worker who told him to remove Trump hat at San Antonio voting site
A Texas man who wore a hat supporting...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday, Oct. 25, 2024: Stray shower with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, October 23, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Week 9 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . Thursday, Oct. 24 Visiting Team Score Home Team Score...
Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey gets jury duty but is expected to play at Niners
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys expect...
High School Volleyball: Highlights October 22nd, 2024
Edcouch defeats Lopez 3-2. Pace sweeps Donna...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Oct. 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Raven, the Husky
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Estudiantes de McAllen ISD participan en programa escolar 'Enfermeros del Futuro'
En McAllen, 8 alumnos de la primaria Sam Houston, aprendieron de primera mano a brindar primeros auxilios y reanimación cardio pulmonar, también conocido en inglés como...
Estudiantes de la escuela Primaria Hidalgo lidian con calor extremo por falta de aire acondicionado
La Primaria Hidalgo ha estado sin aire acondicionado,...
Emiten alerta plateada por la desaparición de un hombre en Brownsville
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville emitió una...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days