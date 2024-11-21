Home
Prescription Health: More children being hospitalized after consuming cannabis products
The number of children sent to the E.R. for marijuana poisoning has increased by over 1,000%. In the state of Maine, a new record was...
Palmview distributing turkeys in drive-thru giveaway
Palmview residents are invited to attend the city’s...
Trump chooses Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Gaetz withdraws
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday...
Weather
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024: Cooler and windy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024: Lower humidity, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Area Round Preview: Los Fresnos Falcons
The Los Fresnos Falcons are gearing up for a matchup at the Alamodome on Saturday in the area round. The Falcons are coming off a...
Area Round Preview: Port Isabel Tarpons
The Port Isabel tarpons took down Ingleside 28-21...
RGV Vipers host community event with Driscoll Health
Live from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 'VIP...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Tina, the Terrier-mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Trump elige a Pam Bondi para ser candidata a secretaria de Justicia después de que Gaetz se retira
WASHINGTON (AP) — El presidente electo Donald Trump nombró el jueves a Pam Bondi, exfiscal general de Florida, para que sea la secretaria de Justicia de...
USPS descarta plan de reestructuración que afectaría el correo en el Valle
El USPS, el Servicio Postal de Estados Unidos,...
McAllen se prepara para el desfile navideño con novedades y cierres viales
La ciudad de McAllen continúa los preparativos para...
Take 5
