Organ donor registration drive scheduled in memory of former sports director Dave Brown
Channel 5 News is teaming up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance to register people interested in becoming organ donors in honor of the late Dave...
Pump Patrol - June 19, 2023
Llano County libraries case has lawyers and publishers worried about existing legal precedents
" Llano County libraries case has lawyers and...
Weather
June 19, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Extreme heat baking much of Texas, with forecasters saying no relief anytime soon
HOUSTON (AP) — Summer doesn't officially start until...
Friday, June 16, 2023: Hot and humid with highs in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Speedy Lions Ready For State 7-on-7 Tournament
LA FERIA, Texas -- La Feria High School is headed to the State 7-on-7 Football tournament this week. Lions were the valley's first team to...
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
MISSION, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of...
East Claims RGV Softball All-Star Crown
MISSION, TEXAS -- The valley's softball standouts grab...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - June 19, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 16, 2023
Zoo Guest: Cinderella the Egyptian Spiny Mouse
Connect
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Conseguir casas accesibles en el Sur de Texas son una realidad
Abraham Cantu, representante de casas asequibles del sur de Texas, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos acerca de los diferentes programas que ofrece su...
Comunidad: Tres hermanos buscan traer los sabores de una taquería de Nuevo León, Mexico al Valle del Río Grande
La Taquería Nuevo León, es un negocio de...
Actívate: Los RGV Vipers y Nike Sports Camps unen fuerzas para realizar un campamento de básquetbol
La Gerente de Medios con RGV Vipers, Juanita...
