Edinburg Fire Department receives new brush fire truck
Firefighters in Edinburg have a new piece of equipment to help put out fires thanks to a grant given to border cities by the state. ...
How Mexican cartels manage the flow of migrants on their way to the US border
CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico (AP) — The first place...
Texas General Land Office acquires Starr County ranch for border wall construction
The Texas General Land Office acquired a 1,402-acre...
Weather
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Oct. 28, 2024: Warm and sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Santa Maria claims district crown with five-set thriller over La Villa
The Santa Maria volleyball team took down La Villa in a five-set district title match to secure the outright district title. La Villa could've moved...
Sharyland and McAllen High share district title with victories in season finales
The Sharyland Lady Rattlers and the McAllen Lady...
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Watch part 2 of Playmakers below: ...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Joshua Jude Alazo
A senior at PSJA North Early College High School is making headlines for all the right reasons. Joshua Jude Alazo's dedication to his studies, peers...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Oct. 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Renuncia el jefe de bomberos de Mission
El Jefe de Bomberos de Mission, Adrián García, ha renunciado a su cargo, según un portavoz de la ciudad. El portavoz dijo que el último...
La Oficina General de Tierras de Texas adquiere un rancho del condado Starr para la construcción del muro fronterizo
La Oficina General de Tierras de Texas adquirió...
Doctora narra su historia de superación de lucha contra el cáncer
Beverly A. Zavaleta, médico profesional, visita Noticias RGV...
Take 5
Sports
Community
Connect
Noticias RGV
