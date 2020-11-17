Home
News
Weslaco resident concerned about coronavirus risk at playground
Concerned about the coronavirus pandemic, cities across the Rio Grande Valley put up caution tape and barricades at playgrounds. Months later, though, a Weslaco resident...
Texas Southmost College board chairwoman starts third term amid lingering questions about links to Atkinson
The chairwoman of the Texas Southmost College board...
Fence at Donna VFW destroyed, veterans seek answers
Members of VFW Post 10802 in Donna want...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
First and Goal Friday - 11/13
Friday Night Scores 4A Division 1 Bi-District Playoff Corpus Christi Miller 70, La Feria 7 2A Division I Bi-District Playoff Freer 54,...
First and Goal Thursday - 11/12
Thursday Night's Scores 4A Division 1 Bi-District...
Sub 5A Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round
Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round Thursday, November 11th...
Additional Links
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station that is all in Spanish. Azteca America has partnered with Channel 5 News to bring viewers the...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Estragos tras paso de huracán Iota
Al menos 5 ríos están crecidos en Guatemala Y algunos de ellos con tendencia a subir ante la furia del huracán que ingresó a Centroamérica como...
Regresa escasez de productos por rebrote de COVID-19
NUEVA YORK (AP) - ¿Buscas papel higiénico? Buena...
14 muertos tras explosión de pipa en Nayarit
Luego de las primeras 24 horas de la...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days