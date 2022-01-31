Home
Police: Bond set for housekeeper charged in death of 71-year-old McAllen man
Bond has been set for a woman accused in the death of a 71-year-old man, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. ...
Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,789 positive cases
Cameron County on Monday reported five coronavirus-related deaths...
Overturned tractor-trailer truck causing traffic delays north of Faysville
Update: All lanes on Expressway 281 are open...
Jan. 31, 2022: Morning showers, temperatures in the mid-70s
Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022: Beautiful day with temperatures in the 60s
Jan. 28, 2022: Clouds and showers with temperatures in 50s
Sports
Birmingham City Squadron vs. RGV Vipers
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers cap off a six-game homestand facing the Birmingham City Squadron. Vipers entered with a five-game win streak. Click on the...
UTRGV Basketball vs Tarleton State
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV basketball took on Tarleton...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn't made up mind
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Only Tom Brady could...
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
