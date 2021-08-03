Home
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new moratorium on evictions that would last until October 3, as the...
Suspect in deadly Pharr shooting arrested
The Pharr Police Department says the suspect in...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen mayor, Hidalgo County judge discuss disaster declaration
McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and Hidalgo County Judge...
Aug. 3, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in 90s
Aug. 2, 2021: Mainly dry with temperatures in high 90s
Aug. 1, 2021: Sunny and hot with highs in upper 90s
Texas-born Italian sprints from unknown to Bolt's successor
TOKYO (AP) — The 100 meters at the Olympics is the event that turns sprinters into kings: Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis, Usain Bolt. On one...
Highway 83 Summer league wraps up
HARLINGEN, Texas -- The 20th annual Highway 83...
Camping with the Cowboys - Day Seven
The Dallas Cowboys have begun their road to...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at...
Temor de que orden ejecutiva del gobernador de Texas genere discriminación en el Valle
Mientras la recién orden ejecutiva del gobernador de Texas pretende detener la entrada de migrantes con covid, algunos abogados y activistas dicen que la orden es...
Visita la frontera la primera dama de Honduras
La primera dama de Honduras Ana García se...
Biden anunciará nueva moratoria a desahucios
WASHINGTON (AP) - El gobierno del presidente Joe...
