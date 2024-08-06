Home
News
5 On Your Side: Man who found mold in newly purchased mobile home receives repairs
A Mercedes man who contacted 5 On Your Side said the necessary repairs have been made to his mobile home. Rufino Moreno contacted 5 On...
Region One hosting STEAM Community Night
Ahead of the new school year, the Region...
Operation Christmas RGV to help 150 students through back to school drive
Operation Christmas RGV is planning to help 150...
Slow-moving Tropical Storm Debby bringing torrential rains and flooding to southeastern US
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby brought prolonged downpours and flooding to the southeastern United States on Tuesday and was expected to hover over the...
Tuesday, August 6, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, August 5, 2024: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Biden is hosting the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday to recognize the 2023 World Series champions on winning...
Two-a-Day Tour: Santa Maria
Santa Maria held Midnight Madness for the first...
Two-a-Day Tour: Edcouch-Elsa
Midnight Madness is back for Edcouch-Elsa. The...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Dash the ferret
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Nueva ola de migrantes dirigiéndose a EE.UU. llega al territorio sur de México
Una nueva ola de inmigrantes llegaron este martes 6 de agosto a territorio Oaxaqueño. Según autoridades de protección civil, se trata de un grupo de...
Protección civil de Tamaulipas monitorea onda tropical en el caribe
Protección civil de Tamaulipas se encuentra en alerta...
Continúa escasez de agua en presas del Valle del Río Grande
Varias ciudades del Valle siguen restringiendo el uso...
