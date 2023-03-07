Home
News
Water management project underway in the Delta region
Hidalgo County leaders are working to address flooding issues in the Delta region. The Delta Region Water Management Project aims to create a water treatment...
Following fatal kidnapping, officials offer travel safety tips to Americans visiting Mexico
Following the kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros,...
San Benito driver arrested in connection with shooting and police chase that originated in Brownsville
A San Benito driver is expected to be...
Weather
Tuesday, March 7, 2023: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Friday, March 3, 2023: Breezy and cooler with temperatures in the 80s
Thursday, March 2, 2023: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
Sports
UTRGV Women End Season in WAC Tourney ; Lose to NMSU
LAS VEGAS - No. 10 The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s basketball team fell to the No. 7 New Mexico State Aggies...
UTRGV hosts 2023 Hall of Fame and Honor Induction ceremony
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department...
Valley View wins in penalty shootaround 4-3 over Sharyland
HIDALGO, Texas -- The District 31-5A boys soccer...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Pump Patrol - March 6, 2023
Pump Patrol - Friday, March 3, 2023
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Xcellence Beauty en Edinburg nos ayuda a mantener un rostro joven
En La Entrevista, Claudia Medina de Xcellence Beauty Clinic nos enseña como conservar un rostro joven con un aparato innovador para el cuidado de la piel....
La Entrevista: ¿Qué es la manufactura avanzada?
En La Entrevista, la directora del departamento de...
La Entrevista: Maripoza Boutique en Mcallen ofrece artículos fabricados con materiales innovadores
En La Entrevista, Erica Elizondo, propietaria de Maripoza...
