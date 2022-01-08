Home
Students and staff absent from school as Covid cases rise
Winter break ended this week for a lot of Valley families, but a good number of parents decided to keep their kids home. The absences...
Increase in Covid cases affecting Valley sports
The increase in COVID-19 cases is impacting community...
Kangaroo spotted near Mercedes
A kangaroo was spotted hopping down Highway 491...
Jan. 6, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 5, 2021: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 4, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 70s
UTRGV Basketball vs Grand Canyon University
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's and Women's basketball team faced Grand Canyon University in Western Athletic Conference play. Click on the video above for highlights...
Anzaldua commits to Texas A&M Int'l for baseball
MISSION, Texas -- Abel Anzaldua committed to play...
RGVCA West All-Star Team Preview
MCALLEN, TEXAS - We gave you an inside...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Hechos Valle
El origin de Matt's Cash & Carry, una de las ferreterías más conocidas del Valle
El incendio de año nuevo en la ferretería Matt's Cash & Carry en Pharr ha sido uno de los siniestros más catastróficos en la historia del...
Se adjudica contrato de $ 6.4 millones para arreglar brecha en sistema de diques cerca de Peñitas
La sección de Estados Unidos de la Comisión...
Policía de La Feria busca sospechoso de atropello y fuga fatal
La policía de La Feria está buscando a...
