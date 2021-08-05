Home
COVID-19 infections increase among Valley children, doctors say
Doctors in Hidalgo County say they're seeing more children hospitalized with COVID-19 and have an urgent message for parents with children heading back to school. ...
Texas hospitals hit by staffing crisis as burnout depletes workforce and COVID-19 surges
" Texas hospitals hit by staffing crisis as...
Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 159 positive cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths...
Weather
Aug. 5, 2021: Spotty thunderstorms, temperatures in the 90s
Aug. 4, 2021: Rain chances increase in the afternoon
Aug. 3, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in 90s
Sports
Bloodhounds kick-off 2021 season at midnight
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- KRGV began the week at a midnight where St. Joseph Academy hosted its first football practice of the 2021 season. Click on...
Castillo giving back while prepping for NFL season
MISSION, Texas -- After debuting in the NFL...
Two-A-Day Tour: Raymondville Bearkats
Programming
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
Los planes de remover un puente en Mission tiene a una familia buscando respuestas
Una familia en Mission se ve en problemas luego de que el distrito del agua decidiera remover un camino que han estado utilizando por varias décadas....
Parque Anzalduas es el nuevo sitio donde estará el campamento de migrantes
En menos de 24 horas las carpas para...
Empiezan a identificar a las víctimas del accidente mortal en Encino, Texas
En más sobre el accidente mortal ocurrido al...
Search
