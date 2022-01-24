Home
News
TSA reports increase in guns at Texas airports
The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, is reporting that it found nearly twice as many guns at Texas airports in 2021 than the year before. ...
Cameron County releases annual most wanted list
Cameron County released its annual list of the...
What to know when claiming children on your taxes this year
The IRS officially started accepting tax returns on...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022: Spotty showers, temperatures in the 50s
Jan. 21, 2022: Freeze warning until 10 a.m.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Jan. 20, 2022: Windy, temperatures in the 40s by afternoon
Visit our KRGV weather page. Download our...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Salt lake City Stars vs. RGV Vipers on Star Wars Night
EDINBURG, Texas -- It was Star Wars Night at Bert Ogden Arena. RGV Vipers hosted the Salt Lake City Stars for game three of a six-game...
UTRGV Basketball vs. Dixie State
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's and Women's Basketball...
Valley boys unite for 7-on-7 football tournaments
PHARR, Texas -- Valley high school 11-man football...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Quitan el prerregistro en línea para el sitio de pruebas de COVID-19 en Edinburg
Los residentes ya no tienen que registrarse en línea para obtener una cita en el sitio de pruebas de COVID-19 en Edinburg. A partir del...
Condado de Cameron publica la lista anual de los más buscados
El condado de Cameron publicó su lista anual...
Ciudad de Mercedes recibe fondos del Plan de Rescate Estadounidense
El lunes el congresista Vicente González se reunió...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days