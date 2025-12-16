Home
Cameron County approves new partnership between sheriff’s office and ICE
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office will soon be working with federal immigration officers as part of a new state law. Starting on Jan. 1, 2026,...
Made in the 956: McAllen musician Aedyn Kroeker
Aedyn Kroeker is showcasing his incredible talent across...
Police investigating after nearly 150 chairs stolen from Donna funeral home
The Donna Police Department is investigating after $14,000...
Weather
Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025: Late shower, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Dec. 15, 2025: Cool afternoon, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025: Showers, 60s in the evening, current temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco's Dayla Hinojosa signs with Midland College softball
Weslaco's Dayla Hinojosa is signed with Midland College earlier in the afternoon. "It means a lot to me, I've put in the work so for...
Weslaco state champion Madelynn Cantu signs with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Weslaco's State champion Madelynn Cantu is taking her...
UTRGV Baseball set to host an exhibition game against Alumni team
The UTRGV Baseball team announced they will host...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
