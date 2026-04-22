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Sheinbaum weighs sanctions on Chihuahua state after CIA agents died after drug lab raid in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that she's considering possible sanctions against the government of Chihuahua — a state bordering Texas —...
Edinburg man charged with trying to kill police officers during drug raid now in federal custody
An Edinburg man who was arrested after police...
Student in custody following bomb threat at Mission High School
A student was taken into custody Wednesday after...
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Wednesday, April 22, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 21, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
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Monday, April 20, 2026: Scattered showers, temps in the 70s
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PSJA, Sharyland, and Nikki Rowe baseball pick up wins in district play
Highlights from the PSJA vs. La Joya, Nikki Rowe vs. Edinburg Vela, and Sharyland vs. PSJA Memorial baseball games.
McAllen High's Rex Flores becomes first Bulldogs golfer to qualify for state since 1990
McAllen High senior Rex Flores qualified as an...
Brownsville Hanna softball advances to postseason after play-in win over Los Fresnos
Highlights from the Brownsville Hanna win over Los...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 20, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Friday, April 17, 2026
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