Home
News
Reopening of Willacy County jail under leasing agreement with Hidalgo County delayed
The Willacy County Regional Detention Center is becoming a workplace for locals again. The facility closed in 2022 after a federal shift in how jails...
DHR Health launches ATV training program
In a push to reduce the injuries from...
Brownsville ISD closing 3 elementary campuses as part of district consolidation plan
The Brownsville Independent School District is moving forward...
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, April 9, 2024: Night thunderstorm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, April 8, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, April 7, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Former PSJA hits first collegiate HR, UTRGV takes series over UT Arlington
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros baseball team beat the UT Arlington Mavericks 3-2 in 10 innings on Sunday...
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals
BROWNSVILLE -- Three valley boys soccer teams entered...
UTRGV athletic director discusses joining Southland Conference
UTRGV’s decision to leave the Western Athletic Conference...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Anuncian subvención para plan de transporte en la ciudad de McAllen
La congresista Mónica de la Cruz anunció una importante subvención de medio millón de dólares. Se enmarca en el plan maestro de desarrollo orientado al...
Aprueban plan de consolidación del distrito escolar de Brownsville
Este martes 9 de abril se definió el...
Plazo de declaración de impuestos ya se acerca y los residentes del Valle se están preparando
Se acerca la fecha límite para pago de...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
