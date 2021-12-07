Home
Cameron County reports 1 unvaccinated COVID-related death, 16 new positive cases
Cameron County reported one coronavirus-related death and 18 new cases of the disease Tuesday. The sole death was an unvaccinated Harlingen woman over the age...
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 distributing blankets
As part of a partnership with Park Cities...
Harlingen VA hosting free drive-thru food pantry for eligible veterans
In a partnership with the Food Bank of...
Sports
Keyla "La Patrona" Pruneda: RGV Boxer Ranked No. 1 in Nation
PHARR, TEXAS - Keyla "La Patrona" Pruneda is headed to the 2021 USA Boxing Nationals in Shreveport, Louisiana this weekend. She is the No. 1 ranked...
RGV Vipers still undefeated
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers are now the...
UTRGV Drops Physical Game to TAMU-CC
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Hechos Valle
El Precinto 4 del condado Hidalgo está distribuyendo mantas o cobijas para los necesitados
Como parte de una asociación con la Iglesia Bautista Park Cities, el Precinto 4 del Condado Hidalgo distribuirá 250 mantas a personas mayores de 65 años...
Impacto económico por pandemia provoca desigualdad
La pandemia ha ampliado la brecha entre los...
Decomiso de dinero y un vehículo en uno de los puentes internaciones de Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas
En la frontera tamaulipeca personal del ejército mexicano...
