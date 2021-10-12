Home
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the...
Hidalgo County DA files motion for jury trial in Edinburg mayor’s voter fraud case
The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office filed a...
Political expert reacts to Abbott’s order banning vaccine mandates
Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order bans any...
Weather
Oct. 12, 2021: Breezy, humid with temperatures in mid-90s
Oct. 11, 2021: Breezy and humid with temperatures in mid-90s
Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Sports
UTRGV Women's Basketball Preview
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas -- Coming off a 6-14 season, UTRGV is back and ready for a comeback. Watch the video for more.
First & Goal Power Poll: Week Seven
6A 1. Edinburg Vela 7-0 2....
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 8, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this student is showing her siblings how important education is. Channel 5's Cecilia Gutierrez takes us to PSJA...
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free...
Hechos Valle
EEUU: Cámara baja aprueba aumento a límite de deuda
EEUU: Cámara baja aprueba aumento a límite de deuda Por KEVIN FREKING Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — La Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos...
Artista mexicana es elegida para el proyecto de un mural en el centro de Brownsville
La ciudad de Brownsville continúa expandiendo el proyecto...
Genera controversia la nueva prohibición del mandato de vacunación contra el COVID-19
Este lunes el gobernador Greg Abbott emitió una...
