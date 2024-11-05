Home
News
Elon Musk casts ballot in Cameron County
Elon Musk announced on social media that he voted on Election Day Tuesday. Just voted in Cameron County, Texas, home of Starbase! pic.twitter.com/dE8oRGlI4p —...
Control of Congress is at stake and with it a president's agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress is at...
A sharply divided America decides between Trump and Harris
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided America weighed a...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024: Morning thunderstorm with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Nov. 4, 2024: Windy and warm with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024: Windy and hot with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
RGV high school volleyball bi-district playoff highlights
Pioneer defeats Pace (3-0) Mission Veterans defeats King (3-0) Sharyland defeats Lopez (3-0) Vela defeats Rivera (3-1) Edinburg defeated Brownsville Veterans (3-0)...
Playmakers - Week 10 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Carlos Garcia -...
An unraveling season isn't getting any better for the Cowboys, with more injury issues to boot
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy slammed a...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Nov. 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 3, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Residentes del Hidalgo, Willacy y Cameron ejercen su derecho al voto en las elecciones del distrito 34
Noticias RGV estuvo en la escuela primaria RL Martin siguiendo la carrera por el distrito 34 del Congreso. El congresista Vicente González enfrenta nuevamente un...
Residentes del condado Hidalgo ejercen su derecho al voto en las elecciones del distrito 15
Continuamos con nuestra cobertura especial de elecciones, esta...
Residentes del condado Cameron eligen al nuevo sheriff
En el condado Cameron, Manuel Treviño, quien es...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days