Home
News
Polls close Saturday for San Juan runoff races
Election Day for three runoff races in San Juan is set for Saturday, June 12. Polls close at 7 p.m. On the ballot is the...
June 12, 2021: Hot and humid for the next few days
Police seek 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14 people
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police were searching for...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
June 12, 2021: Hot and humid for the next few days
June 11, 2021: Humid and breezy with highs in mid-90s
June 10, 2021: Breezy, hot with highs in mid-90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Donna's Eddy Epperson Signs with Our Lady of the Lake
DONNA - Eddy Epperson has basketball in his blood, from his father Manuel serving as his coach for four years, to his sister Tatyana Epperson who...
Three Valley Teams Qualify for State 7-on-7 Tournament Saturday
MISSION - This weekend three Rio Grande Valley...
Toros Score Four 2nd Half Goals In Comeback Win Over Miami
MIAMI - Rio Grande Valley FC (4-1-1) capped...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Turista estadounidense, herida en tiroteo en Cancún, México
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Una turista estadounidense resultó herida el viernes en un tiroteo con dos víctimas mortales en una playa de Cancún, un balneario...
Tiroteo en Austin deja 13 heridos; el atacante escapa
AUSTIN, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) - Una persona abrió...
Reciben educación profesional los niños migrantes del albergue de Donna
Los niños migrantes dentro de las instalaciones de...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days