US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE Associated Press U.S. health advisers endorsed use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday...
Donna homeowners survey damage from storm
Donna homeowner Veronica Escanuela thought the worst during...
Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 35 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death...
Weather
Recap of overnight storms across Rio Grande Valley
The weather may be quiet now, but that wasn't the case late last night and early this morning. There was flooding in some areas of...
May 12, 2021: Cloudy and cool with small chance for showers
After a stormy night in the RGV, the...
May 11, 2021: Hot, humid day before chances for rain tonight
Thunderstorms could arrive tonight. Until then, we...
Sports
Softball Playoffs- Regional Quarterfinal Schedule
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 6A Regional Quarterfinals Weslaco v. Los Fresnos Game 1 Weslaco at Los Fresnos - Thursday, May 13th at...
Tyler Deric Named to USL Team of the Week
TAMPA,...
Harlingen Sprinter Garcia Wins State Title in 100M
AUSTIN - Jose Garcia had to wait two...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Restauran energía eléctrica en San Benito Texas
La ciudad de San Benito también se vio afectada por las torrenciales lluvias de esta madrugada tanto que varios techos quedaron por los suelos Afortunadamente...
En Donna sintieron como que el “cielo se les venía en cima”
Nos quedamos en la ciudad de Donna donde...
Posibilidad de tormentas para el Valle durante la noche del jueves
El paso de la tormenta que azotó el...
