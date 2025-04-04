Home
City of McAllen warns storm victims of scams, fraudulent contractors for home repairs
The city of McAllen is warning residents to be cautious of fraudulent contractors looking to exploit those in need of repair services following storm recovery efforts,...
Heart of the Valley: Preteen shares journey with Type 1 Diabetes
The Carmona family says they made a drastic...
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Nearly half of National Weather Service offices have 20% vacancy rates, and experts say it's a risk
WASHINGTON (AP) — After Trump administration job cuts, nearly half of National Weather Service forecast offices have 20% vacancy rates — twice that of just a...
Friday, April 4, 2025: Windy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, March 3, 2025: Windy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV football gearing up for inaugural spring game on April 17
The UTRGV football team took to the practice field again on Thursday for the seventh practice of the spring. It's one less than the Vaqueros had...
PSJA WR Ryan Vallejo signs with Dubuque football
PSJA Bears wide receiver Ryan Vallejo signed to...
Weslaco's Toby Perez signs with OLLU baseball
Weslaco baseball player Toby Perez signed his letter...
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 3, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aril 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Concientización sobre la diabetes tipo 1
En la campaña Corazón del Valle, nos acercamos a temas que impactan la salud de la comunidad. Para este segmento hablaremos de la diabetes tipo 1,...
McAllen advierte a víctimas de las tormentas de estafas y contratistas fraudulentos
La ciudad de McAllen está advirtiendo a los...
Especie de la Semana: La salamandra tigre
El zoológico Gladys Porter de Brownsville presenta a...
