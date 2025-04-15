Home
News
Heart of the Valley: Creating a healthy diet to fight diabetes
The Heart of the Valley is focusing on healthy food choices to help combat diabetes. HEB Dietitian Joann Breaux speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina...
Jurors shown vehicles involved in crash that killed Cameron County deputy constable
The trial continues for the man accused of...
Funeral services held for McAllen Border Patrol agent killed in two-vehicle crash
Border Patrol agent Alejandro De Luna is set...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, April 14, 2025: Warm and breezy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 13, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
McAllen High track star Katelyn Vaden signs with Texas A&M - Kingsville
McAllen High track star Katelyn Vaden signed her letter of intent to join Texas A&M - Kingsville on Monday afternoon. Vaden is a two-time state...
UTRGV football head coach Travis Bush on final week of spring practice
UTRGV head coach Travis Bush details the final...
Rio Grande City softball clinches district title; seeking first undefeated district season in school history
The Rio Grande City Lady Rattlers are district...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Blue-tongued skink
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Corazón del Valle: Recomendaciones para una alimentación saludable
Joann Breaux, dietista de H-E-B presenta una demostración de cocina saludable para toda la comunidad. Vea el video para la entrevista completa. ...
Campamento de verano para las 'girls scouts' del Valle
Las Girl Scouts del Sur del Gran Sur...
Próximos eventos en el Consulado de México en Brownsville
El Consulado de Mexico en Brownsville presenta el...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days