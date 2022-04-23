Home
National Guard soldier missing after trying to save two migrants in Rio Grande
" National Guard soldier missing after trying to save two migrants in Rio Grande " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan...
New Hidalgo County initiative promotes local nature parks
With thousands of people from around the world...
Early voting in May 2022 elections starts Monday
Early voting for the May 7 city and...
Weather
Saturday, April 23, 2022: Breezy and warm with temperatures in the high 80s
April 22, 2022: Windy, temperatures in the 90s
April 21, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the 90s
Sports
High school baseball highlights 4-22
MISSION, Texas -- 31-5A high school baseball action continues tonight. Click on the video above for highlights between McAllen Rowe vs. McAllen Memorial, and McAllen...
Edcouch-Elsa's Marco Aguinaga Headed to Brazil
EDCOUCH-ELSA, TEXAS -- Former Edcouch-Elsa quarterback Marco Aguinaga...
Sharyland High's Alan Gonzalez is Headed to State
MISSION, TEXAS -- Sharyland High Junior Alan Gonzalez...
Programming
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - April 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass sponsored by Lee's Pharmacy...
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than...
Hechos Valle
Nuevo hospital viene a Brownsville
La ciudad de Brownsville pronto tendrá un nuevo hospital. DHR Health está buscando ampliar sus servicios a un lugar cerca de la intersección de Alton...
Consejos para reservar un hotel en línea
Poco a poco nos acercamos a las épocas...
Distrito escolar de Weslaco celebra día de la decisión universitaria
Cientos de alumnos de las preparatorias de Weslaco...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
