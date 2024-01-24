Home
News
Texas’ border standoff with feds continues, despite U.S. Supreme Court order
" Texas’ border standoff with feds continues, despite U.S. Supreme Court order " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization...
Pre-registration for Heroes for Heart 5K nearly closing
February is just a few weeks away, and...
Man accused of running over migrants in Brownsville pleads not guilty to new charges
The man accused of running over a group...
Weather
Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024: Late t-showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024: Spotty shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Jan. 22, 2024: AM rain, t-storms, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Boys Basketball Highlights from 1/23/24
Boys Basketball Highlights from Tuesday night.
UTRGV Men's Basketball Bit By Injury Bug to Top Scorers
EDINBURG - The UTRGV Men's Basketball team is...
Valley FB Coaches Give Their Thoughts on Retiring John Campbell
EDINBURG - Edinburg Vela Head Football Coach John...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Jan. 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Ritmo Candela comparte su trayectoria musical
Nos acompaña grupo musical, Ritmo Candela, para hablarnos de su trayectoria musical. Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
Salud y Vida: Consejos de autocuidado
Tal vez usted quiera tomarse algún tiempo para...
La Entrevista: Agencia de Seguros en Donna cuenta con diferentes programas
Nos acompaña la consultora de ventas, Claudia Carreon,...
