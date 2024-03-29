Home
Woman jailed on murder charge following abortion sues Starr County, DA's office
A woman who was indicted on a murder charge following a "self-induced abortion" in 2022 filed a federal lawsuit against Starr County and its district attorney,...
Driver charged in fatal San Juan road rage incident
A driver was charged in a road rage...
Friday, March 29, 2024: Sunny & breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, March 29, 2024: Sunny & breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, March 28, 2024: Sunny skies, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Explosive Atlantic hurricane season predicted for 2024, AccuWeather experts warn
The scene is being set for a turbulent...
HS Soccer Bi-District Round HL & Scores: Tuesday 3/26
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District Round continued for boys and girls HS soccer. 11 boys games kicked-off tonight. Ten on the girls side. Click...
UTRGV accepts invitation to join Southland Conference
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department...
HS Soccer Bi-District Round: Monday 3/25
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District action started...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Lily the Lab
EDITOR'S NOTE: A graphic in the video displays...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
La Entrevista: Gladys Porter Zoo presenta a su conejo Hopkins
Nos visita Alejandra Rodríguez, directora de mercadeo de Gladys Porter Zoo. Nos muestra uno de sus conejos celebrando la semana por el Bunny Corral este marzo...
La Entrevista: Positivea nos presentan sus especialidades culinarias
Nos visitan Alex Kuri y Anuar Shaadi propietarios...
La Entrevista: Canopy Tours y sus beneficios viajeros para turistas
Nos visita Diana Chávez, departe de Canopy Tours....
