McAllen native Shaine Casas heading to the 2024 Olympics
McAllen is sending one of their own to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Shaine Casas is officially going to his FIRST Olympic Games! #SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/8sRrQtGtHv...
ACLU representing Starr County woman arrested over 2022 abortion
The American Civil Liberties Union is now representing...
Repairs underway after sinkhole closes street in Pharr
A street closure is underway after a sinkhole...
Weather
Friday, June 21, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tropical Storm Alberto dissipates over central Mexico after heavy rains killed 4
TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto, the...
Thursday, June 20, 2024: Alberto downgrades to a tropical depression
The National Hurricane Center announced Tropical Storm Alberto...
Sports
McAllen native Shaine Casas heading to the 2024 Olympics
McAllen is sending one of their own to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Shaine Casas is officially going to his FIRST Olympic Games! #SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/8sRrQtGtHv...
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
RIO GRANDE CITY, TEXAS -- After making...
UTRGV Women's Basketball building chemistry during summer sessions
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Women's Basketball is...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Orinoco crocodile
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Patrulla fronteriza reporta disminución de arrestos de indocumentados en la frontera
La oficina de aduanas y protección fronteriza reveló los últimos números referentes al ingreso y arresto de indocumentados por la frontera sur del país. Luego...
Aumento del precio del cilantro impacta a comerciantes y restaurantes en el Valle
El costo del cilantro ha aumentado sustancialmente debido...
Texas bate récords de empleo con crecimiento histórico
Texas sigue creando empleos y rompiendo récords históricos,...
