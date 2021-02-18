Home
Cameron County reports 19 more COVID-19 related deaths, 388 new cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported 19 more coronavirus-related deaths. The report cover Saturday, Feb. 14 through Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, according a news release from...
San Juan families struggling to stay warm during power outage
Countless Valley families are still feeling the hardships...
ERCOT gives green light to restore power
With about 20,000 homes and businesses still without...
Hard freeze warning: Temperatures to drop into the 20s Thursday night
Another cold night is coming to the Rio Grande Valley. A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon on Friday and a hard freeze...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Sports
UTRGV Games Versus Seattle U Cancelled - Will Host Dallas Christian Sunday
EDINBURG - UTRGV athletics announced on Wednesday that their WAC match-ups against Seattle U have been canceled and will not be re-scheduled. Seattle U was unable...
5-on-5 Girls Basketball: Area Round Playoffs - Wednesday
Wednesday, February 17th 6A Area Round Playoff...
Girls Basketball Playoff Games Re-Scheduled Due to Cold Weather Issues
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Several girls basketball playoff...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Connect
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informa de 19 muertes más relacionadas con COVID-19, 388 casos nuevos
El condado Cameron informó el jueves 19 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus. El informe cubre el sábado 14 de febrero hasta el jueves 18...
Riesgo de incendio al llenar gasolina en recipientes portátiles
Hay un video que fue compartido por uno...
Advertencia de congelación intensa: las temperaturas bajarán a 20 grados el jueves por la noche
Se acerca otra noche fría al Valle del...
