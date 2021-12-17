Home
News
Shelters open ahead of cold weather
Shelters in the Valley are getting ready for the big chill. Inclement weather procedures are enacted in shelters as soon as temperatures drop below 55...
TikTok posts referencing violence raise anxiety at schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some parents kept their...
2021 Notebook: Children stream in through the Mexico border
This year was always expected to be busy...
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Cold front dropping temperatures to the 50s this weekend
Most of Saturday will stay warm, but get ready for a big drop in temperatures Saturday night and Sunday. A cold front will move through...
Dec. 16, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in mid-80s
Dec. 15, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in mid-80s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
New Lopez Head Coach Tarantola Speaks For First Time
MCALLEN - Shaun Tarantola, the new head coach for Lopez High School in Brownsville spoke to the media for the first time since the announcement earlier...
UTRGV Women Look To Continue Win Streak as they Host UTSA, Liberty at SPI
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - The UTRGV women's basketball...
Mission Alum Moronta To Play in NJCAA National Title Game Friday
LITTLE ROCK - Former Mission Eagles running back...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Hechos Valle
Los refugios abren antes del clima frío
Los refugios en el Valle se están preparando para el gran frío. Los procedimientos para las inclemencias del tiempo se implementan en los refugios tan...
Prevención de incendios durante festividades navideñas
La temporada decembrina ya se vive en casi...
Expertos sugieren monitoreo de padres tras amenazas escolares en redes sociales
Las amenazas hacia las escuelas a través de...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
