Hidalgo County Democratic Party Chair reacts to Gov. Greg Abbott's address
Gov. Greg Abbott addressed lawmakers and Texans during his State of the State address Monday night, acknowledging the hardships and losses brought on Texas cities by...
Dems: Trump aimed 'loaded cannon' of supporters at Capitol
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump endangered the lives...
500 doses of Moderna vaccine to be distributed at COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Delta Area
Hidalgo County will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
5-on-5 Girls Basketball: Edinburg High Beats PSJA North
Thursday Night Basketball - Girls 31-6A Edinburg High 54, PSJA North 46 Economedes 52, Juarez-Lincoln 38 31-5A Pioneer 48, Nikki Rowe...
UTRGV Releases Baseball Schedule
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Gonzalez Returns to Harlingen To Lead the South Hawks
HARLINGEN - Israel Gonzalez is returning home, but...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informa de 12 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, 459 casos nuevos
El condado Cameron informó el lunes 12 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus. Según un comunicado de prensa del condado Cameron, esto eleva el número...
Investigan la muerte de un menor en el condado Willacy
La muerte de un niño de 13 años...
Nueva legislación migratoria
El costo para identificar a personas desaparecidas o...
