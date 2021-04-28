Home
News
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 80 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 80 new positive cases of COVID-19. Three men from the cities of Brownsville, Palm Valley and...
Biden to the nation: We're 'turning peril into possibility'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use...
Feds raid Giuliani's home, office, escalating criminal probe
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
April 28, 2021: Wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for most of the RGV
April 27, 2021: Windy and humid conditions, cloud coverage expected for Tuesday
A lot of cloud coverage that started Tuesday...
Warm and muggy weather conditions to start the week
Happy Monday! The morning will start off...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Toros Prepare For Season Opener: Sign Erik Pimentel
EDINBURG - The RGV FC Toros are gearing up for their fifth season of USL play on Saturday when they host New Mexico United FC at...
Progreso Track Star Signs with Ranger College
PROGRESO - Distance runner Rudy Sandoval signed his...
High School Baseball Scores and Highlights 4/27/21
Boys Baseball Scores Monday, April 26th ...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
El condado Hidalgo reporta 3 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 205 casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo informó el miércoles tres nuevas muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 205 casos positivos de COVID-19. Con las nuevas muertes, el número...
"Segunda oportunidad de vida": un sobreviviente de COVID-19 se reúne con el personal médico que lo salvó de morir
Un sobreviviente de COVID-19 se reunió con el...
Primer informe presidencial de la administración de Biden
Esta noche el presidente Joe Biden hará su...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
La Mejor Mama
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
La Mejor Mama
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days