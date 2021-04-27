Home
McAllen mayoral candidates tackle COVID-19 in youth-led forum
All five McAllen mayoral candidates hit the stage Monday night for another forum. But this time, the questions were asked by kids at the Boys...
Low-income families eligible to receive $6.82 each week day to feed children during summer months
Many children in the Valley have depended on...
Two candidates face off against incumbent in Brownsville At-Large "B" race
Early voting ends on Tuesday, and with three...
Weather
Warm and muggy weather conditions to start the week
Happy Monday! The morning will start off warm and muggy with some clouds, but partly sunny skies could return this afternoon. It’s going to...
Cool front, scattered showers possible in Rio Grande Valley this weekend
Happy Friday! Temperatures will hit the low...
Cloudy skies, temperatures in low 80s expected to turn around by Monday afternoon
Happy Monday! Clouds are across most of...
Sports
Progreso Track Star Signs with Ranger College
PROGRESO - Distance runner Rudy Sandoval signed his letter of intent on Monday to join Ranger College in Ranger Texas after a stellar cross country and...
High School Baseball Scores and Highlights 4/27/21
Boys Baseball Scores Monday, April 26th ...
Paula Dodge Retiring After 26 Years with Bulldogs
MCALLEN - Earlier this year, McAllen's head volleyball...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Connect
Hechos Valle
El último día para emitir su voto anticipadamente es el martes 27 de abril; El día de las elecciones es el sábado 1 de mayo
Los votantes en el condado de Hidalgo pueden emitir su voto de 7 a.m. a 7 p.m. los martes y sábados. En el condado de...
Foro de candidatos a la alcaldía de McAllen dirigido a los adolescentes
Los cinco candidatos a la alcaldía de McAllen...
Exclusiva: Más de un cuarto de millones de dólares son encontrados en una oficina del gobierno del condado Cameron
En días pasados durante el cambio administrativo en...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
