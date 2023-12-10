Home
Pro boxer holds annual Christmas posada in Weslaco
Pro boxer Brandon Figueroa hosted his annual Christmas posada at Harlon Block Park in Weslaco. Figueroa and his team went out and bought toys, bikes...
City of McAllen celebrates Hanukkah with Festival of Lights
The city of McAllen and Chabad RGV celebrated...
Tim's Coats: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2023
Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 15 to donate...
Weather
Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023: Breezy and sunny, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023: Cold front heading to the Valley
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Dec. 8, 2023: Breezy and warm with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Brownsville Chargers falls to Smithson Valley 49-21
The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers ended their historic season Friday by falling to the Smithson Valley Rangers with a final score of 49-21. The Chargers...
Fans show support for Veterans Memorial Chargers ahead of historic game
It's a historic day in Brownsville as the...
WATCH: Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers will face off...
Programming
Community
Tim's Coats: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2023
Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 15 to donate to KRGV's Tim's Coats initiative. As of Saturday morning, Tim's Coats has received $17,490. Funds from Tim's...
Tim's Coats: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023
Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 15 to donate...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Salud y Vida: Disfrute las reuniones festivas saludablemente
Sin duda alguna que la temporada navideña es un tiempo hermoso, en donde abundan las decoraciones, luces, regalos y reuniones familiares, lo mismo ocurre con la...
Revelan identidades de víctimas involucrados en tiroteo mortal en McAllen
Ya se conocen las identidades de los involucrados...
Salud y Vida: Como tomar la presión sanguínea correctamente
En los Estados Unidos, cerca de 120 millones...
