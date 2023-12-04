Home
News
Border Patrol boosts staff at Valley checkpoints ahead of holidays
This holiday season, the Border Patrol wants to put the message out that its checkpoints are fully staffed. They say smuggling attempts tend to happen...
Brownsville Veterans gearing up for semifinals after historic win
The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers will soon be...
Starr County man speaks out after father's grave found desecrated
A man in Starr County is speaking out...
Weather
Monday, Dec. 4, 2023: Nice day, mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 3, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023: Spotty showers, 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Tickets to Brownsville Chargers Semifinal Championship sold out
UPDATE: Tickets for the game have sold out. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers will face the Smithson Valley Rangers in the 5A Division...
Highlights from Brownsville Vets' historic win
More than 10,000 people were in attendance as...
Fans show support for Brownsville Veterans ahead of playoffs
Excitement was felt throughout the streets of Brownsville...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - Dec. 4, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Plato the Texas tortoise
Pet of the Week: Sugar the shepherd mix
Connect
Noticias RGV
Prohíben el uso de fuegos artificiales en McAllen
Desde los primeros días de diciembre, las autoridades de McAllen dieron a conocer las prohibiciones para fuegos artificiales en el área urbana y rural. De...
Profanan una tumba de más de 50 años en el condado Starr
La policía en el condado Starr está ayudando...
Organizan foro en Mercedes para debatir sobre la falta de agua en el Valle
El director de un distrito de riego en...
