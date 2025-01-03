Home
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
SpaceX prepared for seventh Starship flight test at Boca Chica
SpaceX confirmed they are prepared for Starship's seventh...
TxDOT reports oil spill in San Benito
The Texas Department of Transportation reported an oil...
Friday, Jan. 3, 2025: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024: Morning fog, highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Dec. 30, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Day one highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
Highlights from the first day of the Brownsville ISD soccer tournament to kickoff 2025.
Texas avoids huge upset, beats Arizona State 39-31 in double overtime in Peach Bowl
ATLANTA (AP) — Texas avoided the first big...
Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame postponed after deadly truck attack
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The College Football Playoff...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: The Black Spotted Newt
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Viernes 3 de enero: noche templada con niebla en la madrugada
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
Edinburg lanza programa para reciclar árboles de Navidad y crear abono
Una de las ciudades que invita a reciclar...
Artesanos en Starr transforman árboles de Navidad en obras de arte
En el condado Starr un negocio de artesanías...
